YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 49,146 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

