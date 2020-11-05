YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

