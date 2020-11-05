YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,101 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,794,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

AMAT opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

