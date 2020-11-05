YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $269.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

