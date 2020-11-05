YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,471 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Bank of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 22,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 217,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 208,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.