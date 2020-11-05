YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 55.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $487.23 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

