YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 577 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 57,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

