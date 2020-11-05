YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $344.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.66 and its 200-day moving average is $321.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

