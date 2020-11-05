YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

