YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,755 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,457. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

