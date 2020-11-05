YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,669 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 63.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,253 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,570. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

