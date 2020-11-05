YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,904 shares of company stock worth $6,706,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.