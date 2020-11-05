YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

