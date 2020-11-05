YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 373.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 750,165 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,053,000 after purchasing an additional 707,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 384,990 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.