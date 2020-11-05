YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

