YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

