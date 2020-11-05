YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

ROBT stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.