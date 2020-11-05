YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $51,164,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Amphenol by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,011,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,700 shares of company stock valued at $35,104,501 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

