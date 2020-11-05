YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Shares of ISRG opened at $709.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $704.45 and a 200 day moving average of $634.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

