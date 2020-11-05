YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $795,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2,703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 124,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

Shares of CRM opened at $250.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,928,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,677,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,891 shares of company stock worth $170,674,112 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

