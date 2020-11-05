YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $214.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.81. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.12.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.