YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $11.75 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,753,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $197.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

