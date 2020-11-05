YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $262,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 977,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

