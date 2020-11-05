YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $805,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

