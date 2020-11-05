YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 197,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 86,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

