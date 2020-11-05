YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

