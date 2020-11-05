YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $494,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

