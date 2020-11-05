YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.41 Million Investment in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. AON makes up about 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

