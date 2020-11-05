YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 437,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

