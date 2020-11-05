YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

