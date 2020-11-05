YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 68,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

