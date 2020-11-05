YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,923,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after buying an additional 494,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

