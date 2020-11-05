YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,277.37 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,270.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,129.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

