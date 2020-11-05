YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,741 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 5.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Wabtec by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

NYSE WAB opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec Co. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.