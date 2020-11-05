YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.