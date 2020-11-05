YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,920,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,979,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after buying an additional 449,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,162,000 after buying an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

