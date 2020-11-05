YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after buying an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

