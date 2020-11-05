YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,825 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

TRMB opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

