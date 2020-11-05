YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 126.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 70.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Hexcel stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

