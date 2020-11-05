YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.12. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.