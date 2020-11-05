YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,028 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 88.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

TD stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

