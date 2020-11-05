YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,053 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.