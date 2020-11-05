YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,555 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $21,842,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

