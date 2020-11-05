YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23,630 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,607,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Church & Dwight by 43.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 252,232 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $17,918,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,962,000 after buying an additional 163,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE:CHD opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

