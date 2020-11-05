YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,298 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $343.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.