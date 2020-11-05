YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,393 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $194.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

