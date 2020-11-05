YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

