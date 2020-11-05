YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,033 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.