YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

