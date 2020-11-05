YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 56,047 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,047 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 64.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,739,000 after buying an additional 2,973,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

